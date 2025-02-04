Open Extended Reactions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia guard-forward Tucker DeVries will have surgery for an upper-body injury and miss the rest of the season.

His father, West Virginia's first-year coach, Darian DeVries, made the announcement Tuesday, saying the school will apply for a medical redshirt that would allow his son, a senior, to play another season.

Before the injury, the 6-foot-7 Tucker DeVries started the first eight games of the season, averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

"Since early December, we have consulted with our team doctors and numerous medical professionals to evaluate and treat Tucker's injury," Darian DeVries said. "Tucker did everything he could to get back on the court this season, but unfortunately it has been determined by all parties involved that surgery is necessary."

The DeVries duo came to West Virginia from Drake, where Tucker DeVries was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference player of the year. While Tucker DeVries' latest injury hasn't been specified, he injured his right shoulder in January 2024, continued to play through it and underwent surgery last March.

Without Tucker DeVries, West Virginia (14-7, 5-5 Big 12) remains in the mix for an NCAA Tournament berth and plays at TCU (11-10, 4-6) on Wednesday night.