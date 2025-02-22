The Fresno State men's basketball program has drawn scrutiny for potential ties to sports gambling, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The NCAA and university are both investigating, sources said. The school has removed one player from the team and suspended two others for at least Saturday's 72-69 loss to Air Force.

The investigation came about because of a tip to Fresno State, which then launched its internal investigation, a source told ESPN. The school subsequently involved the NCAA.

Fresno State said in a statement that guards Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins were "being withheld from competition as the University reviews an eligibility matter."

Leading into the Air Force loss, Weaver and Collins were two of Fresno State's top three scorers, with averages of 12.5 and 12 points. Collins also led the team with 4.7 assists per game.

A third former Bulldogs player, Mykell Robinson, is also under investigation. Robinson, who was averaging 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, had not played for Fresno State since Jan. 11 and is no longer on the team.

The Fresno Bee first reported on the investigation into the program.

The Bulldogs have lost 10 straight games and sit at 5-23 (1-16 MWC). Prior to the Air Force loss, their defeat in their previous game, by 23 on Wednesday against San Diego State, set a program record for most losses in a season.

ESPN senior college sports insider Pete Thamel contributed to this report.