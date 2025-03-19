American's Matt Rogers tries to return from an earlier leg injury, but goes down again and has to leave the game. (0:28)

DAYTON, Ohio -- American University star forward Matt Rogers was ruled out of the Eagles' First Four game against Mount St. Mary's with a right knee injury Wednesday night.

Rogers, a first-team All-Patriot League selection who earned league tournament MVP honors, had to be helped toward the locker room after his right leg twisted awkwardly late in the first half, before eventually walking without assistance.

Rogers was defending Mount St. Mary's forward Jedy Cordilia on a driving basket with 5:29 left in the opening frame and American down 36-28 when he fell to the court. The fifth-year senior immediately clutched at his leg and lay on the court for several moments before being helped up.

Rogers, speaking to reporters after his team's 83-72 loss, said he initially injured the knee on a "weird box-out" minutes into the game, and tried to return soon after despite not being 100%.

"It didn't feel completely right, but you only get this chance once in my life, so I'm not going to quit by any means," Rogers said. "I'm giving it my all. Unfortunately, one more cut."

Rogers watched the second half from the bench on crutches with his right leg elevated on a chair.

"For me to go out like that, unfortunately, I wish I could have done more for us, for the AU community, because they deserve an NCAA tournament win," he said. "I fell short today, but I was proud of the guys and how they responded and how they adapted with me not being out there."

Rogers finished with 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting with 2 rebounds in eight minutes. He came in leading American with 17 points per game and ranks in the school's top 10 for career points (1,856 points) and rebounds (760).

Rogers said he doesn't have any definitive results on the extent of his injury.

"It's just hard, because I gave a lot to this sport," he said, choking up. "You hate to see your body go out like that. But I'm not done by any means. It's just a little roadblock. We'll fight though it."

Mount St. Mary's faces No. 1 seed Duke on Friday in an East Region game at Raleigh, North Carolina.