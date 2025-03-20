Open Extended Reactions

Fordham has fired men's basketball coach Keith Urgo after three seasons, the school announced Thursday.

Urgo was promoted to the top spot in 2022 after Kyle Neptune left to replace Jay Wright at Villanova. He had a terrific first season at the helm, going 25-8 overall and 12-6 in the league, finishing tied for second in the Atlantic 10.

The Rams weren't able to replicate that early success, winning a combined 25 games the past two seasons. They went 13-20 last season, then followed that up with a 12-21 campaign this year, losing their final eight regular-season games to cement a last-place finish in the Atlantic 10 at 3-15 in league play.

The school announced Jan. 16 it was self-imposing a four-game suspension of Urgo as part of its investigation with the NCAA. The Rams went 2-2 with associate head coach Tray Woodall leading the team.

Before his year under Neptune at Fordham, Urgo was an assistant coach at Penn State for 10 years and spent five seasons in various roles on Jay Wright's staff at Villanova.

Fordham hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 1992, but the Rams will have a men's basketball budget that ranks in the top third in the Atlantic 10 and are expected to be competitive moving forward in the revenue-share era.