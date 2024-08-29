Open Extended Reactions

When Aaron Judge exploded for seven home runs in six games, becoming only the fifth player with three 50-homer seasons, his historically great 2024 reached the point where we have to ask: Could this be the greatest season by a hitter in MLB history?

It's a reasonable question given his numbers. Even after going 3-for-9 without a home run in three games this week, Judge is hitting .333/.467/.731 with 51 home runs and 123 RBIs, putting him on pace for 62 home runs -- which would tie his American League record. He's on pace for 148 RBIs, which would be the highest total since Alex Rodriguez (156) in 2007. His OPS of 1.198 is the highest since Barry Bonds (1.422) in 2004.

He's doing all of this while offense across the major leagues is much lower than when Bonds smashed the single-season home run record in 2001 or when Babe Ruth created new marks of dominance. This season, only six other players are even hitting .300. Only teammate Juan Soto also has an OBP over .400 and Judge is nine home runs ahead of Shohei Ohtani, the only other player to have even reached 40 home runs.

Let's dig into the debate and see what it would take for Judge's season to be the best ever.