St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker, one of the sensations of spring training, left Saturday's game against the Houston Astros with a strained right shoulder suffered on a slide at second base in the first inning.

But manager Oliver Marmol said he was not "overly concerned. Day-to-day."

Marmol said he hadn't intended to play Walker on Sunday anyway and that Monday is a scheduled off day for the team. Walker is expected to be reevaluated Sunday, but it seems he will be able to play later in the week.

Before Sunday's 3-2 loss to Houston, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Walker led the Grapefruit League in hits (14), batting average (.438), slugging percentage, OPS, total bases and extra-base hits.

"There was no reason for him to keep going and get it more fatigued," Marmol said. "If it was up to him, he'd keep going, but there was no reason to continue."