Jordan Walker has made enough of an impression this spring to earn the 20-year-old outfielder a spot on the St. Louis Cardinals' season-opening roster.

The Cardinals announced that Walker and infielder Taylor Motter had made the 26-man roster to start the season. The Cardinals optioned left-handed pitchers Génesis Cabrera and JoJo Romero and infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez to Triple-A Memphis.

Walker, the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft, won't turn 21 until May 22.