The Kansas City Royals traded first baseman/outfielder Matt Beaty to the San Francisco Giants and left-hander Richard Lovelady to the Atlanta Braves in separate trades Thursday.

The Royals received cash considerations for both players.

The Royals signed Beaty as a free agent in January. He hit .093 in 20 games with the San Diego Padres in 2022. Beaty, 29, is a career .249 hitter with 18 home runs and 92 RBIs with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2019-21) and Padres.

Lovelady, 27, was 2-3 with a 5.62 ERA in 46 career relief appearances with the Royals from 2019-21.