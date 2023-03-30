The Chicago White Sox bid goodbye to longtime veteran outfielder Leury Garcia on Thursday, paving the way for prospect Oscar Colas.

The moves were among several made by the team to finalize its Opening Day roster prior to Thursday night's game against the Houston Astros.

In addition to Colas, the White Sox selected the contract of infielder Hanser Alberto. They optioned left-hander Tanner Banks and infielder Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte.

Finally, the team placed pitchers Liam Hendriks, Matt Foster and Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list, all retroactive to March 27. Hendriks is making progress after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The White Sox are anxious to get Colas on the field. The No. 2 prospect in the organization ripped 23 home runs, 24 doubles with 79 RBIs and an OPS of .895 in three different levels of minor league ball in 2022, culminating at Charlotte.

The White Sox signed him for $2.7 million in January 2022 after the 24-year-old spent time playing in Cuba and Japan.

Garcia's time comes to an end after 676 career games in a White Sox uniform. He hit just .210 last season but batted .254 overall with 34 home runs, 282 runs and 200 RBIs in his nine-plus seasons with Chicago.

Garcia, 32, has played all but 25 games of his major league career with the White Sox, who acquired him as the player to be named later in the August 2013 trade that sent Alex Rios to the Texas Rangers.