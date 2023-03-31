The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz for cash considerations Friday, two days after he was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Diamondbacks transferred right-hander Corbin Martin (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

Misiewicz, 28, did not make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster despite posting a 3.86 ERA in seven appearances this spring. St. Louis needed a 40-man roster spot for infielder/outfielder Jordan Walker.

In stints with the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals last season, Misiewicz was 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 32 relief appearances. He is 6-9 with a 4.43 ERA in 119 relief appearances over three seasons with the Mariners and Royals.