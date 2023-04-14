SAN DIEGO -- Matt Williams was back with the San Diego Padres for the start of their current homestand on Thursday, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous growth near his colon.

Williams, 57, won't resume his regular role as third-base coach for at least another four weeks but will sit in the dugout during the Padres' home games and hopes to be cleared for travel during a follow-up visit on Friday.

"It's a relief, but there's still a long way to go," Williams said of getting through the initial surgery. "This diagnosis and this process is long term, but I'm happy and I'm satisfied so far."

Williams was diagnosed with colon cancer about three weeks before the start of the season, when a standard physical revealed a low red-blood-cell count that prompted additional testing. Doctors were confident they were able to remove all the cancer cells at the edge of the tissue, Williams said, but more follow-ups are needed, including genetic tests to determine if his children might ultimately be at risk.

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will continue to coach third base in the near future, but Williams said he'll be around the Padres "for as long as they'll let me."

Williams was a five-time All-Star who was considered one of the game's best third basemen throughout the 1990s, then went on to serve as a manager for two organizations - the Washington Nationals, as well as the Kia Tigers of South Korea - and coach for three others. He has been involved in professional baseball in one capacity or another for nearly 40 years.

"I've been doing this my whole life," Williams said. "When you can't, it's difficult. I faced a little bit of that last year [because of hip replacement surgery]. I don't want that to happen anymore. I wanna be able to do what I can in my job. If I can lend in this interim period, I'm happy to do that."