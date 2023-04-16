Reds legend Joey Votto has ended his rehab assignment and returned to Cincinnati.

Since a rehab assignment can't last more than 20 days, the team halted Votto's time at Triple-A Nashville with the clock ticking, bringing him back to Cincinnati to continue his recovery from shoulder surgery. The first baseman underwent surgery on his left rotator cuff and biceps last August and wasn't ready for the start of the season, ending his string of 14 consecutive Opening Day starts.

Votto, 39, started the season on the 15-day injured list. In 10 games at Nashville, he hit .184 (7-for-38) with two doubles, one home run, five RBIs and 21 strikeouts in 10 games.

Once Votto and the team determine he is closer to being ready to rejoin the Reds, he can return to Nashville on another 20-day assignment. By rule, there must be at least five days between his Triple-A stays.

Votto, a six-time All-Star, batted .205 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs in 91 games last season. His on-base percentage was just .319. He was the National League MVP in 2010 and batted over .300 eight times in a nine-year span earlier in his career. He also has led the NL in on-base percentage seven times. His career numbers include a .297 batting average, .412 on-base percentage, 342 homers and 1,106 RBIs.

He is in the final season of a 10-year, $225 million contract extension signed in 2012. The Reds hold a $20 million option for 2024.