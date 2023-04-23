The Chicago Cubs had positive news to report on right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who has not pitched in the majors since last July 5 because of a shoulder injury.

Manager David Ross said Sunday that Hendricks' three-inning simulated game in Arizona on Saturday was a success. After some work in the bullpen this week, Hendricks, 33, will start a rehabilitation assignment for a Cubs minor league affiliate to be determined.

Possible options are Double-A Tennessee or Single-A Myrtle Beach, if the Cubs are looking for affiliates that play in warmer weather. The Cubs' Triple-A affiliate is in Iowa, and the High-A club is in South Bend, Indiana.

A career Cub with nine seasons in Chicago, Hendricks saw his 2022 season end after a capsular tear in his throwing shoulder. Instead of surgery, Hendricks chose rehabilitation, strengthening and velocity training.

The last remaining member of the 2016 World Series champions on the roster, Hendricks is 87-61 in 223 career games (222 starts) with a 3.46 ERA, 1,079 strikeouts and 294 walks in 1,312⅔ innings.