The Los Angeles Angels reinstated relief pitcher Ryan Tepera from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old right-hander landed on the IL on April 16 with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Tepera is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and one blown save in six appearances out of the bullpen this season. He is 18-19 with a 3.59 ERA and 18 saves in 367 games (one start) with four teams since his 2015 debut.

To open up room on the roster, the Angels optioned right-hander Andrew Wantz to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Wantz, 27, is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA in eight relief appearances this season with Los Angeles.

The Angels will open up a series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Left-hander Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.16 ERA) will take on left-hander Steven Matz (0-3, 6.23 ERA).

Information from Reuters was used in this report.