KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was removed from Sunday's 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning after getting hit in the face by a liner that was 106.2 mph off the bat of Ryan Noda.

Yarbrough was able to walk off the field with the assistance of trainers. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Yarbrough was taken to the hospital postgame to get further testing done.

"Your heart drops in those moments, it is one of the worst things you can see on the field," Quatraro said. "Luckily, when we got out there, [Yarbrough] was aware of what was going on. He is going to get more tests. As far as his outing until that point, that was just what we are used to seeing from him."

Yarbrough pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a hit batter before exiting. The 31-year-old is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA in 10 games this season.

