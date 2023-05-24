The Boston Red Sox are moving two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the bullpen.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the decision Wednesday during an interview on WEEI.

Kluber is 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA through nine starts in his first season with the Red Sox.

The 37-year-old right-hander has struck out 34 batters, walked 18 and allowed 11 home runs in 41⅔ innings.

A three-time All-Star, Kluber finalized a one-year, $10 million deal with Boston in January.

Kluber is 115-77 with a 3.39 ERA in 265 games (260 starts) with the Cleveland franchise (2011-19), Texas Rangers (2020), New York Yankees (2021), Tampa Bay Rays (2022) and Red Sox.

He won American League Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017.