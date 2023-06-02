BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale left Thursday's 8-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds early because of left shoulder soreness, the team announced.
Sale exited in the fourth inning with two out after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0. He struck out six batters in 3⅔ innings, allowing five hits and a walk on 59 pitches.
Manager Alex Cora said after the game that Sale will get an MRI on Friday.
The 34-year-old Sale has struggled to stay healthy during the majority of his time in Boston, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.