Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom has a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery, general manager Chris Young announced on Tuesday.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hadn't pitched since April 28, when he exited early against the the New York Yankees because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. The announcement of surgery came a day after deGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

Young said the latest MRI showed more inflammation and significant structural damage that wasn't there on the scan after deGrom exited the game against the Yankees.

Young didn't specify if deGrom would be undergoing Tommy John surgery or another procedure to repair the UCL.

"This stinks," said an emotional deGrom, according to the Dallas Morning News. "It's not ideal. But at least we know what it is now. I want to get it fixed and will set a goal to be back before the end of next year."

The Rangers signed deGrom in free agency to a 5-year, $185 million deal after he had played his first nine big league seasons with the New York Mets. He was limited by injuries to 156⅓ innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.

DeGrom had Tommy John surgery in 2010 during his rookie year.

DeGrom had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings during the 2021 season before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow. He didn't make his first big league start last year until Aug. 2 after being shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but the right-hander has pitched only 30⅓ innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks. He threw 3⅔ scoreless innings against the Yankees before leaving that game because of discomfort in his arm.

