Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was not in the lineup Thursday night against the Guardians after not hustling in the team's loss in Cleveland a night earlier.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the decision to media ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Guardians.

Verdugo slowed up between first and second base on a chopper by Masataka Yoshida with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and was easily thrown out at second with Boston trailing, 5-2. Cora removed him from the game before the Red Sox took the field for the eighth.

Rob Refsnyder was in right field in place of Verdugo for Thursday night's game vs. the Guardians.

Cora indicated that Verdugo will be back in the lineup for Friday night's series opener against the Yankees in New York.

Verdugo is hitting .286 with five home runs and 24 RBIs for the Red Sox, who've lost seven of their last 10 to fall to 31-31 on the season.