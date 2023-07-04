The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Jorge Lopez from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

The club first placed Lopez on the restricted list, for mental health reasons, on June 18 before transferring him to the IL.

In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned left-hander Brent Headrick to Triple-A St. Paul.

Lopez, 30, is 2-2 with three saves and a 5.00 ERA in 29 appearances this season.

He is among a handful of major leaguers to be placed on the IL for mental health reasons this season.

In eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2015, 2017-18), Kansas City Royals (2018-20), Baltimore Orioles (2020-22) and Twins, Lopez is 18-40 with a 5.42 ERA and 27 saves in 198 games (58 starts).

Headrick has made eight appearances across two stints with the Twins this season, going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA and one save.

Reuters contributed to this report.