Marcelo Mayer had a fashionable approach to Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game.

Mayer, a shortstop for the Boston Red Sox's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, trails only Elly De La Cruz and Eury Perez on ESPN's top 50 2023 MLB prospects list, but his footwear might be No. 1.

The design on his right cleat is inspired by his roots in Southern California with "San Diego" stamped above a sand-colored swoosh on a seafoam-and-beige-colored shoe. His left cleat is the signature color of Fenway Park's Green Monster with dirt from the venue filling the swoosh. Seattle is also highlighted as it is the host city for this year's MLB All-Star events.

Marcelo Mayer's (@Marcelo_Mayer10) Futures Game cleats embody the fusion of his baseball journey.



The left cleat carries the essence of his future home with Fenway Park's actual dirt infused in the swoosh, while the right cleat pays homage to his roots in San Diego, the city... pic.twitter.com/tGH9Eh43PB — Stadium Custom Kicks (@stadiumck) July 8, 2023

Boston selected Mayer with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. Before his promotion to Portland in late May, he split time between the Low-A Salem Red Sox and High-A Greenville Drive. He has six home runs and 18 RBIs in 29 games with the Sea Dogs.