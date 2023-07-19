The Baltimore Orioles put outfielder Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right adductor groin strain.

The move is retroactive to July 16.

Mullins left Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins in the second inning with right quadriceps tightness.

He appeared to hurt himself while running the bases. After Mullins hit an RBI single, Jordan Westburg lifted a fly to deep right field, but it was just foul. Instead of returning to first, Mullins remained at third while base coach Tony Mansolino signaled to the dugout that something was amiss.

Mullins, who missed most of June because of a right groin strain, was then replaced by a pinch runner.

Mullins, 28, is hitting .259 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs, 33 runs and 14 stolen bases in 69 games this season, his sixth with the Orioles.

In another move Wednesday, the Orioles recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.