The Oakland Athletics placed rookie first baseman Ryan Noda on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday, due to a fractured jaw.

Noda was injured during pregame warmups Tuesday when he took a grounder to the mouth, according to multiple media reports. He still hit a double and a home run as the host Athletics defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-0.

He could be out three weeks, according to an MLB.com report.

The left-handed hitter is batting .229 with 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .375 on-base percentage in 90 games. He leads the American League with 60 walks and ranks sixth in the AL in on-base percentage.

Noda, 27, leads all rookies in walks, ranks third on on-base percentage, and is tied for seventh in doubles (17) and extra-base hits (29).

In a corresponding move, Oakland recalled infielder Jonah Bride from Triple-A Las Vegas, where he was batting .340 with two homers, nine RBIs and a 1.017 OPS in 14 games since he was optioned to the Aviators on June 30. Overall for Las Vegas, he has a .316 average, 10 homers and 53 RBIs in 57 games this year.

Bride, 27, batted .196 (10-for-51) with four RBIs in 21 games (17 starts at third base) with Oakland this season.