The Chicago White Sox activated veteran right-hander Joe Kelly from the injured list Saturday while veteran right-hander Bryan Shaw was designated for assignment.

Kelly, 35, has not pitched since July 4 because of right elbow inflammation. He is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA for the White Sox in 29 relief outings this season and is 52-36 with a 3.97 ERA in 437 appearances (81 starts) over the past 12 seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014-18), Los Angeles Dodgers (2019-21) and White Sox.

Shaw, 35, made six appearances with the White Sox this season and had a 9.39 ERA. In 759 career appearances (two starts) over the past 13 seasons, Shaw was 43-45 with a 3.97 ERA for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-12), Cleveland franchise (2013-17, 21-22), Colorado Rockies (2018-19), Seattle Mariners (2020) and White Sox.