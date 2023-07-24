Anthony Rizzo gives credit to Taylor Swift for 4-for-4 day

Anthony Rizzo says it's the summer of Taylor Swift as he changes his walk-up song prior to breaking his 45-game home run drought. (0:25)

Anthony Rizzo broke out of his slump with an assist by none other than Taylor Swift.

The New York Yankees first baseman, who had gone homerless since May 20, needed something to change dramatically. One solution? Changing his walk-up song to Swift's "... Ready for It?" off her 2017 album "Reputation."

The result? Rizzo went 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs in an 8-5 win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. One of those hits was his first home run in 45 games.

After the game, Rizzo gave Swift her much-deserved props.

"It's her summer, really," Rizzo said. "She's helping the economy in every city she goes."