The Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the injured list Wednesday with back spasms, while third baseman Abraham Toro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Winker is batting .199 with a .567 OPS and has one home run with 23 RBIs in 61 games this season.

Toro, 26, was 4-for-8 with a home run and five RBIs in five games with the Brewers earlier this season. He is a career. 209 hitter over five seasons with the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Brewers.