          Brewers place Jesse Winker on IL with back spasms

          • Reuters
          Jul 26, 2023, 07:37 PM

          The Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the injured list Wednesday with back spasms, while third baseman Abraham Toro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

          The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

          The 29-year-old Winker is batting .199 with a .567 OPS and has one home run with 23 RBIs in 61 games this season.

          Toro, 26, was 4-for-8 with a home run and five RBIs in five games with the Brewers earlier this season. He is a career. 209 hitter over five seasons with the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Brewers.