Taylor Ward exits the game after taking a pitch to the face in the fifth inning. (0:33)

Taylor Ward is carted off after being hit in the face by a pitch (0:33)

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward suffered facial fractures when he was hit in the head by a pitch during Saturday's game, the team announced.

Ward, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, had been taken to a Toronto hospital for testing after being struck by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in the fifth inning. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his left eye, knocking off his batting helmet and sending blood running down his face.

"It got him pretty flush," Angels manager Phil Nevin said Saturday.

It was the second hit batter of the game for Manoah, who hit Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani on the left foot in the first inning.

After the game, Manoah called it "a terrible moment."

"That's probably the worst feeling ever," Manoah said. "Definitely want to pray for him and his family. That's the last thing you want to do, no matter the situation, no matter the team, no matter anything. I feel really bad about it. I'll definitely be looking to see how he's doing."

In a corresponding move, the Angels selected the contract of infielder Kevin Padlo. The 27-year-old Padlo has hit .125 in three games for the Angels this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.