The Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a trade to acquire right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and multiple reports.

The trade comes one day after the Blue Jays placed All-Star closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list with a sore lower back.

Hicks, 26, has a 3.67 ERA across 41⅔ innings with eight saves for St. Louis this season. He's set to hit free agency next season.