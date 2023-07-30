The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-handed starter Tommy Henry on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow inflammation.

Henry, 26, pitched six innings Friday, giving up four runs in the first inning, then throwing five shutout innings the rest of the way as the Diamondbacks lost 5-2 to the visiting Seattle Mariners.

In his second season in the majors, Henry is 5-4 with a 4.17 ERA in 89 innings over 17 appearances, including 16 starts.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Cole Sulser, 33, has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list after recovering from a strained right shoulder injury in April.

Prior to his injury, Sulser had appeared in three games, giving up three runs over 4.1 innings.

Across a five-year career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and the Diamondbacks, Sulser has a 7-13 record with a 3.83 ERA and 15 saves over 128 relief appearances.

Arizona starter Zach Davies also is on the injured list, leaving Arizona with four healthy starting pitchers: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt.

After spending much of the first half in first place, the Diamondbacks are in third place in the NL West, four games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers, heading into play Sunday. They are a half game out of the NL wild-card race.

The Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners at home Sunday in the finale of a three-game series in which each team has a win.