CHICAGO -- The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday. The Athletics also traded infielder Jace Peterson to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Chad Patrick and cash considerations

The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati's bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. The Reds lead the NL Central by 1 1/2 games over Milwaukee.

Moll, a third-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, is 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances this year. He has held lefty hitters to a .197 batting average.

The Reds got Moll and international cap space from Oakland for minor league right-hander Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-7 Boyle was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 amateur draft.

To make room for Moll on the 40-man roster, the Reds transferred right-hander Hunter Greene to the 60-day injured list. Greene is coming back from right hip pain.

Peterson is hitting .221 with a .637 OPS and adds a lefty bat who can play multiple positions to the Diamondbacks lineup.

Patrick, 24, was a fourth-round selection in 2021 who has a 4.71 ERA in Double-A this season.

