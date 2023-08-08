Hyun-Jin Ryu takes a line drive off the knee and still gets the out, but is forced to leave the game. (0:31)

CLEVELAND -- The Toronto Blue Jays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after he cut his arm making a leaping catch against the wall in Boston on Sunday.

Kiermaier needed eight stitches to close the gash on his right forearm. In the sixth inning, Kiermaier raced back and jumped against the center-field wall to rob Red Sox infielder Luis Urías of extra bases.

But in making the grab, Kiermaier's arm scraped against a metal screen, causing the laceration.