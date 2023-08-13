LOS ANGELES -- Colorado Rockies left fielder Jurickson Profar left the Rockies' game against Los Angeles on Sunday with a left knee injury after he ran into the wall while making an inning-ending catch.

Profar made an impressive play on Mookie Betts' sharp liner to end the Dodgers' second inning, but he also ran hard into the long section of the left field wall with a mesh cover over a videoboard at Dodger Stadium.

Profar was down on the warning track for at least two minutes before he was helped up by the medical staff and escorted to the Rockies' nearby bullpen. He needed help to walk and the team later said Profar had twisted his left knee and will be evaluated further.

Profar's play might have saved two runs for Colorado, which had already given up two runs in the second.

Profar isn't the first visiting player to be injured by the Dodgers' outfield while making a stellar catch this season. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge missed nearly seven weeks of the summer with a toe injury from his collision with the cement floor below the door to the Dodgers' bullpen on June 3.

Cole Tucker pinch-hit for Profar in the third inning, and he took over in right field later in the inning with Nolan Jones moving to left.

Profar dropped a deep fly ball by Freddie Freeman in the Rockies' loss to Los Angeles on Friday night, extending the Dodgers' four-run rally in the sixth.

