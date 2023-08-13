The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right forearm inflammation.

No corresponding move was announced, leaving the Dodgers a man down in the bullpen for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Kelly was 1-0 and had not allowed a run in four appearances since rejoining the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox in a trade-deadline move. He is a combined 2-5 with a 4.41 ERA in 35 relief appearances this season.

In 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, White Sox and two stints with the Dodgers, Kelly is 53-37 with a 3.96 ERA in 443 appearances (81 starts). He has 720 strikeouts in 800⅓ innings.