The Tampa Bay Rays placed rookie right-hander Kevin Kelly on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left ankle sprain.

The 25-year-old is 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA and a save in 48 appearances.

The Rays selected the contract of right-hander Hector Perez, who has appeared in just one major league game, with Toronto in 2020. He is 4-0 with a 4.08 ERA in 33 games at Triple-A Durham this season.

To make room for Perez on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-hander reliever Ryan Thompson for assignment.