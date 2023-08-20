Yankees, Tigers set for 2024 Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The New York Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 MLB Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year at Bowman Field.

Detroit will be the home team for the game, originally scheduled for Comerica Park, where the teams meet on Aug. 16-17. Both teams will attend Little League World Series games on Aug. 18.

Major League Baseball, which announced the game on Sunday, began playing in conjunction with the Little League World Series when the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in 2017. That was followed by the New York Mets defeating Philadelphia 8-2 in 2018, the Chicago Cubs topping Pittsburgh 7-1 in 2019, Cleveland blanking the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in 2021 and the Baltimore Orioles beating the Boston Red Sox 5-3 in 2022.

Philadelphia and Washington were to play later Sunday.