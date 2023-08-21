Phillies 2B Bryson Stott rocks a pencil bat in his first trip to the plate vs. the Nationals during the Little League Classic. (0:16)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals met at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League Classic on Sunday.

For the sixth time, the annual event is taking place amid the Little League World Series as baseball's brightest young stars get the opportunity to interact with Major Leaguers.

Ahead of the Classic, Bryce Harper provided Little Leaguers with an encouraging message.

"It's a stepping stone to being great. Camaraderie, having fun, enjoying it," Harper said of the Little League experience. "Win, lose, everything. You guys go be great at anything you do."

Harper and Bryson Stott's custom bats might've been as memorable as their words of wisdom. The Phillies sluggers took the plate with bats designed like the Phillie Phanatic and No. 2 pencil, respectively.