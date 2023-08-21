The Philadelphia Phillies activated left-hander Jose Alvarado from the injured list Monday in advance of a series against the San Francisco Giants and optioned right-hander Luis Ortiz to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies lead the National League wild-card standings by two games over the Giants, who sit second.

The Phillies also optioned third baseman Weston Wilson to Triple-A.

Alvarado, 28, has not pitched since July 6 because of elbow inflammation. He also missed time earlier in the first half with the same injury.

When healthy, Alvarado has delivered a 1.38 ERA in 26 relief appearances with six saves. Over seven seasons for the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-20) and Phillies, Alvarado is 13-18 with a 3.36 ERA and 28 saves in 298 appearances (one start).

Ortiz, 27, has a 3.50 ERA in 13 relief appearances during his first campaign with the Phillies. In four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2018-19), San Francisco Giants (2022) and Phillies, he is 0-2 with a 4.45 ERA in 22 appearances (two starts).

Wilson, 28, made his major league debut Aug. 9 and was 2-for-6 with a home run in four games for the Phillies.