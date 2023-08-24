Stone Garrett attempts a leaping catch on DJ LeMahieu's home run, but his left foot gets caught in the wall. Garrett remains on the ground and is carted off. (0:50)

NEW YORK -- Washington Nationals right fielder Stone Garrett injured his left leg trying to rob a home run from the New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu on Wednesday night and was taken off the field in a cart.

Garrett hurt his lower left leg and is awaiting scans, according to Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

"You never want to see anybody get hurt," Martinez said after Washington's 9-1 loss. "When he went down like that my heart dropped. He was out there wincing. He's pretty hurt. Hopefully he's ok."

LeMahieu hit an opposite-field drive over the short porch in the seventh inning. Garrett leaped at the wall and appeared to catch a spike from his left cleat in the wall's padding as the ball went over.

Garrett was prone on his back for six minutes as athletic trainers from both teams attached an air cast and Washington teammates gathered. Garrett was helped to his feet and moved to a cart, then was taken off the field to an ovation.

Garrett was still in the clubhouse postgame. He was helped to his locker by head athletic trainer Paul Lessard and had his leg wrapped.

"I think it's tough," said Lane Thomas, who moved over from center field to right field when Garrett exited. "Just a little emotional for him. Seeing somebody that that happens to is not fun either."

The 27-year-old made his minor league debut in 2014 and played in Australia and Mexico before making his major league debut with Arizona on Aug. 17 last year. He hit .276 with four homers and 10 RBI in 27 games for the Diamondbacks, elected to become a free agent and signed with the Nationals.

He is hitting .269 with nine homers and 40 RBI in 89 games. . He also is hitting .378 over his last 11 games and had multiple RBI in four straight games last week.

"His at-bats have been good but he's been playing defense really well," Martinez said. "It stinks for us because he is one of our everyday players out there who is having a really good year."