The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned right-hander Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday in advance of a three-game road series against the Boston Red Sox.

Pepiot, 26, made two appearances in a week for the Dodgers as the 27th man on the roster.

He first appeared in Saturday's home doubleheader against the Miami Marlins and tagged along with the club on its current road trip as a taxi-squad member while making another appearance Thursday when the Dodgers played twice against the Cleveland Guardians.

Pepiot has a 2.00 ERA over nine innings, allowing one run over four innings of relief in the regularly-scheduled game against the Guardians.

Pepiot was supposed to open the season in the Dodgers' rotation before he came away with an oblique strain toward the close of spring training. He did not pitch again until mid-July at Oklahoma City.

In 11 appearances (seven starts) with the Dodgers over the past two seasons, Pepiot is 4-0 with a 3.18 ERA. He is expected to play a role in the Dodgers' stretch drive after starter Tony Gonsolin was lost for the season with forearm inflammation.