BOSTON -- Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster in the eighth inning of Monday night's 13-5 win against the Boston Red Sox to become just the ninth Houston Astros player to hit for the cycle.

Altuve is the first Houston player to do it since Brandon Barnes against the Seattle Mariners on July 19, 2013. Altuve was 4-for-6 on the night with four RBIs.

Altuve struck out swinging to lead off the game, then followed it up with a double in the third inning, a single in the fifth and a triple in the sixth.