With the Yankees now focused on seasons beyond the disaster of 2023, they have informed top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez he will be activated on Friday, sources confirmed, in time for the team's upcoming series against the Houston Astros, which includes an appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend.

Dominguez, 20, will be joined on the big-league roster by 24-year-old catching prospect Austin Wells, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The moves were first reported by MLB.com.

Dominguez is 20 years old and a switch-hitting center fielder, someone the Yankees pursued as an amateur because of his unusual combination of power and speed. The Yankees signed Dominguez for a $5.1 million bonus in 2019, and he has steadily moved through the organization's farm system, generating mostly middling results against older competition. But after a late-season promotion to Class AAA this summer, he thrived in an eight-game sample, hitting .444 with five walks and two strikeouts in eight games, clinching his ascent to the majors. Overall, Dominguez has an .801 OPS in 117 games in AA and AAA combined, including 15 homers and 39 stolen bases (in 47 attempts).

The Yankees are in the midst of what could become their first losing season in more than 30 years, and in recent days, they have summoned some of their best prospects to the majors to play in the final weeks of the regular season. Dominguez figures to get time in center field, following the Yankees' decision to place veteran outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers; it's expected that Bader will be claimed by a contending team on Thursday.

Wells was a first-round draft pick in 2020.

The two prospects will join a big league roster that already includes shortstop Anthony Volpe (22), infielder Oswald Peraza (23) and outfielder Everson Pereira (22).