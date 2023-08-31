Cody Bellinger beats the throw to first base and drives in the go-ahead run to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. (0:47)

The Chicago Cubs are promoting veteran righty Shane Greene from Triple-A Iowa, sources tell ESPN.

Greene, 34, will be added to the team as rosters expand to 28 for September. He has been working as a starter in the minors and could be on the mound for one of the team's doubleheader games against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Greene appeared in two games last season, one for the Dodgers and one for the Yankees, and signed with the Cubs in late June.

He has a career 4.53 ERA over nine big league seasons, mostly playing for the Detroit Tigers and serving as their closer in 2018 and 2019 before being traded to the Atlanta Braves. He pitched for them in 2020 before moving on to the Dodgers and then the Yankees. He has 67 career saves to go along with 33 career starts.

The team is also promoting outfielder Alexander Canario. He has an .866 OPS in 36 games at Triple-A Iowa after the Cubs acquired him in 2021 in the trade that sent Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants. He'll be making his MLB debut when he gets into his first game.