Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested on felony domestic violence charges late Sunday, Los Angeles police told ESPN, the second domestic violence arrest in the past four years for the soon-to-be-free-agent pitcher.

Urías, 27, was arrested just after 11 p.m. PT and booked into jail around 1 a.m., according to jail records. He was released on $50,000 bond at 4:47 a.m. and has a court date of Sept. 27.

The Dodgers posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they are "aware of an incident involving Julio Urías" and that he is not with the team as it begins a six-game road trip starting Tuesday in Miami.

In 2019, Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. While he was eventually not charged, he received a 20-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the policy since its institution in 2015.

Major League Baseball is investigating the case, a source said. Players charged with domestic violence typically are placed on administrative leave by the league during an investigation, as Urías was prior to his suspension in 2019. Urías' court date is during the final week of the regular season.

Urías had been one of the best starters in baseball over the past three years, peaking last season with a National League-best 2.16 ERA and third-place Cy Young finish. On the cusp of free agency, he has struggled this season, posting a 4.60 ERA and allowing a career-high 24 home runs in 117⅓ innings.