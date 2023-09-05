The Atlanta Braves recalled right-handed starting pitcher Michael Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett, and he is expected to start Tuesday night's game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

In a corresponding move, right-handed relief pitcher Ben Heller was optioned to Gwinnett.

Soroka (2-1, 5.52 ERA), a first-round pick (28th overall) by Atlanta in 2015, has made six appearances (five starts) this season.

His roller-coaster career includes two Achilles injuries, and he spent all of 2021 and 2022 sidelined.

Soroka appeared to be a big part of the Braves' future when he started 29 games in 2019, going 13-4 and boasting a 2.68 ERA. He finished second in Rookie of the Year balloting following that season.

At Gwinnett this season, Soroka is 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA over 17 starts, striking out 92 batters in 87 innings.

Heller, 32, made 17 appearances in his first season with Atlanta and pitched to a 4.41 ERA without a decision.