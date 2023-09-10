Yankees starter Luis Severino grimaces after giving up a hit in the fifth inning and is taken out of the game. (0:49)

NEW YORK -- Luis Severino was placed on the injured list Saturday and may have thrown his last pitch for the New York Yankees.

After Saturday's 9-2 loss to Milwaukee, the Yankees said Severino has a high-grade left oblique strain and will miss the rest of the season.

Severino left his start against Milwaukee in the fifth inning Friday night following a leadoff single to Brice Turang on a 92 mph fastball.

After throwing his 70th pitch, Severino dropped his glove in front of the mound, doubled over in pain and walked around the mound. The 29-year-old was holding his left side near his oblique and was replaced by Jhony Brito after being checked out by an athletic trainer and manager Aaron Boone.