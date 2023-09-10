BOSTON -- Red Sox left-hander James Paxton was placed on the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation, a move manager Alex Cora said will end his season.

"It's been barking at him," Cora said Sunday at Fenway Park while the Red Sox were preparing for their series finale against the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles. "We looked at pushing him back. I don't think it makes sense to push him. He's been through so much in his career."

The Red Sox had pushed back Paxton's start to Tuesday against the New York Yankees but then decided it was best to shut him down. Cora said Nick Pivetta will take Paxton's turn in the rotation the rest of the season.

Paxton, 34, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in a start with the Seattle Mariners in April 2021 and had surgery a week later. He had a $6 million deal for the 2022 season while he was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He didn't pitch that year because of a few setbacks during the recovery process.

"It was good," Cora said of his season. "The medical staff did an outstanding job the past two years to get him to the point that he was one of the best pitchers in the big leagues."

Paxton picked up a $4 million option to return this season and went 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts. He was one of the game's top pitchers in June, earning the AL Pitcher of the Month after going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA in five starts.

The Red Sox enter Sunday seven games back for the AL's third and final wild-card spot.