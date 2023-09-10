Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a two-run single to give the Braves a 3-2 lead over the Pirates. (0:32)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves became the first team to clinch a playoff berth, rallying to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Sunday as Matt Olson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Atlanta (93-49) reached the postseason for the sixth straight year, the second-longest streak in franchise history. The Braves won 11 straight NL East titles from 1995 to 2005.

Entering Sunday, the Braves held a 14-game lead over second-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a key two-out single to spark the seventh-inning rally and had two RBIs.

Brad Hand (4-1) won in relief of rookie Allan Winans, who allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings. A.J. Minter struck out the side in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth for his 29th save in 31 chances.

Colin Selby (2-1) gave up four runs in just one-third of an inning. Pirates rookie Luis Ortiz allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the major leagues' highest-scoring offense.

Bryan Reynolds and Jake Suwinski had RBI doubles in the sixth. Olson's run-scoring groundout cut the deficit in the sixth.

With the Braves trailing 2-1 in the seventh and chants of "M-V-P" being heard across Truist Park, Acuna hit a two-run single over Suwinski that short-hopped the center-field wall. Olson followed with a two-run single.