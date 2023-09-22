ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. -- The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays officially called up 20-year-old minor league prospect Junior Caminero from Double-A Montgomery.

The Rays announced before Friday night's game against Toronto that they had selected Caminero to the major league roster.

Caminero, the No. 5 prospect in Kiley McDaniel's midseason rankings, was informed of the promotion by Montgomery manager Morgan Ensberg after the Biscuits were eliminated from the Southern League playoffs on Thursday night.

"I was very surprised," Caminero said through an interpreter. "A little bit in shock. Kind of lost my breath there a little bit. A very proud moment for myself."

Caminero said his parents and brother were among family and friends attending the game. Caminero did not play, as Toronto won, 6-2.

Caminero spent time with both Montgomery and Class-A Bowling Green this season, mostly playing third base while combining to hit .324 with 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 117 games.

"Rave reviews about Junior," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before the game. "Hopefully contributes to some wins."

Cash said Caminero will likely get time at third, shortstop and designated hitter.

Tampa Bay also placed outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list because of a cervical strain. He was hurt in a batting practice collision Saturday in Baltimore.

"He got an injection today into the nerve area," Cash said. "Hopefully that subsides some pain. I don't know when he'll be ready. He's shut down for three days."

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was out of Friday night's lineup and was scheduled to undergo tests after he hit a hard foul off this right knee Thursday.

"He's sore, he's limping around pretty good," Cash said.

Minor league reliever Trevor Kelley was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Caminero.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.