Jeff Passan explains what the Angels will do if Mike Trout decides he wants to be traded from the team. (1:03)

What are the chances the Angels actually trade Mike Trout? (1:03)

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's season is officially over after he was moved to the 60-day injured list Sunday, manager Phil Nevin announced.

Trout has played just one game since fracturing the hamate bone in his left hand July 3. The center fielder returned Aug. 22 but was shut down the next day because of discomfort.

He traveled with the Angels for the team's last road trip of the year, which wraps up at Minnesota on Sunday. Trout was taking dry swings in the hopes of potentially returning but was officially shut down with just a week left in the season.

The move to the 60-day injured list was to make room for the contract of right-hander Carson Fulmer.

Trout hit .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 82 games this season. He has played fewer than 300 games over the past four years.