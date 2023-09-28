Ronald Acuna Jr. steals his 70th base of the season, which sets him up to score the game-winning run for the Braves. (1:15)

ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. wasn't going to let Wednesday's game end without making even more MLB history.

His steal of second base in the 10th inning of a hard-fought matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs was Acuña's second of the night and 70th this season, making him the first player in MLB history to hit at least 40 home runs and steal 70 bases.

It came just moments before teammate Ozzie Albies drove him home for the winning run, setting off pandemonium at Truist Park as the Braves secured the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs.

"Very happy, mostly that we were able to win," Acuña said through an interpreter after the 6-5 victory. "I'm extremely happy to have created the 40-70 club."

Acuña has 41 homers, extending a historic season that already saw him become the first 40-50 and 40-60 player. He is the second Braves player with 70 steals in a season since 1900, joining Otis Nixon in 1991 (72).

"It was one of those numbers that wasn't impossible but seemed impossible," Acuña said.

Atlanta erased deficits of 3-1, 4-3 and 5-4 against the Cubs, with Marcell Ozuna hitting a tying homer in the ninth before Acuña singled home Kevin Pillar to tie the game at 5 in the 10th. Then on the first pitch to Albies, Acuña took off for second, sliding safely in headfirst. He acknowledged the crowd, then took the base out of the ground and held it high above his head before sending it back to the dugout.

"It's crazy what he's done," Albies said. "I told myself I need to come through right here. Whatever it takes. I'm happy I came through in that spot and we won that game."

"That's about as good as it gets," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I thought it was great when he picked up the bag. The fans had to love that. We all did because it was a special moment." Erik S. Lesser/EPA

Added Acuña: "Super emotional game. It felt like a playoff atmosphere. This is a preview to what could be in the postseason."

By clinching the NL's top seed, the Braves will have home-field advantage through the National League Championship Series should they advance that far. Atlanta (102-56) needs one win to guarantee home-field advantage through the World Series.

"It's great if we get past the first round," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "We had it in 2021 against the Dodgers, which is big. You play a team like that, you want to play as many games as you can here."

The loss was the second heartbreaker in a row for the Cubs, who are battling for their playoff lives in the NL wild-card race.

Most Home Runs In 70-Steal Season Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a season in MLB history. His 41 homers are 13 more than the next closest player with 70 steals, Rickey Henderson. He also has 24 more stolen bases than the next closest player in a 40-HR season (Alex Rodriguez, 1998). Year Player HR 2023 Ronald Acuña Jr. 41 1986 Rickey Henderson 28 1986 Eric Davis 27 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Chicago dropped into a tie with the Miami Marlins for the NL's third and final wild card at 82-76, but would lose a tiebreaker with them.

As meaningful as the win was for the Braves, it was secondary to Acuña's historic night.

"That's about as good as it gets," Snitker said. "I thought it was great when he picked up the bag. The fans had to love that. We all did because it was a special moment."

Ozuna had just one simple message regarding his teammate.

"I just say three words: MVP.

"It's no doubt."

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.